Gold medallion with Nobel Peace Prize connection sells for over £20,000 at Shrewsbury auction

The medallion, the 31st of only 100 made by Toye, Kenning & Spencer Ltd, went under the hammer in Halls Fine Art’s £100,000 coins, books and stamps auction.

Entered by a Liverpool seller, the 421-gram medallion features a bust of Scweitzer on the front and the reverse depicts a hand holding a cross with figures and sheet music, accompanied by a certificate and original box.

The medallion celebrates the contributions of Schweitzer (1875-1965) as a 'missionary, theologian, humanitarian, philosopher, doctor and musician’. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1952 for his philosophy of "reverence for life" and tireless humanitarian work.

Another notable success was “extremely rare” coin from India. The India-Princely States Faridkot gold Nazarana 1/3 Mohur coin more than doubled its estimate when selling for £3,200 to a buyer in Mumbai.

Consigned by a Hereford seller, who was born in India before the Second World War, the coin was issued during the reign of Raja Sir Harindar Singh of Faridkot in the state of Punjab, in 1932.

A collection of gold commemorative coins from South Shropshire sold in 13 lots for £8,000, including buyer’s premium. Top seller of the lots was ‘The Seven Wonders of the Gold Coin World’ which sold for £1,000.

The first part of a large collection of more than 200 fountain pens by the best makers, including American examples, sold for £4,800.

Other leading prices were £1,900 for a 1483 silver groat, £1,600 for a large quantity of United Kingdom commemorative coinage, £1,270 for a United Kingdom 1983 gold proof collection and a 1976 Trinidad and Tobago 12 carat one hundred dollar coin and £1,200 for a large collection of United States silver coinage.

An Edward VII sovereign dated 1904, an Elizabeth II 2013 sovereign and a Chinese Republic gold 100 yuan sold for £1,000, a collection of 10 crowns from 1677 to 1822 made £600 and four Scottish Masonic enamel on gold medals made £500.

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, Halls Fine Art’s associate director, said: “We are delighted with the results achieved across all sections which underlines the importance of organising auctions that cater for specialist collectors.

“We are already receiving consignments for our next coins, books and stamps auction on November 6, entries for which close on October 4.”