Camping tent catches fire in town centre
Firefighters were called to extinguish a tent fire in Shrewsbury town centre this afternoon (July 25).
By Luke Powell
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 4.02pm reporting the incident on Old Potts Way in Shrewsbury.
One fire crew was sent from the county town's fire station to the scene where one camping tent was involved in the fire.
Firefighters used buckets of water to tackle the blaze.