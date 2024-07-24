Portrait of Shrewsbury rebel leader 'Harry Hotspur' killed in famous battle is unveiled

The painting of Harry Hotspur by Welsh artist Stephen Hopper was unveiled on the anniversary of the Battle of Shrewsbury at the Battlefield Church of St Mary Magdalene on Sunday.

The Deputy Mayor of Shrewsbury, councillor Alex Wagner, with artist Stephen Hopper and the Hotspur portrait (Photo: Chris Warrender)

In July 1403, one of the most political and ferocious battles took place on the outskirts of Shrewsbury. Ultimately, English King Henry IV and his son Prince Hal, a mere boy at the time, prevailed against rebel forces.

The rebels were led by the impetuous Sir Henry Percy, better known as 'Harry Hotspur'.