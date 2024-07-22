Meet nine cute cats with big personalities looking for loving new homes in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Cat Rescue currently has numerous cats available for adoption who are looking for a new home in the county.

They include adorable kittens as well as furry friends who are five years old.

Below are the nine cats that feature on the cat rescue centre's website who are looking for a 'new and loving home'.

Further information on the cats available for adoption can be found on Shropshire Cat Rescue's website. Visits to the cat rescue centre ate strictly by appointment only.

Bella

Age: Seven months

Bella is a young mum looking for her new family. Photos: Shropshire Cat Rescue

Beautiful Bella is looking for a loving home after having her 'kittenhood stolen from her'.

At a time when Bella should've been playing and having fun, the cat was instead found on the streets and heavily pregnant.

After giving birth to her kittens safely at the rescue centre, Bella is said to have been an excellent mother, and has given everything to her kittens - sometimes at the expense of her own health.

The seven-month-old is very vocal and needs a lot of reassurance.

The cat rescue centre is looking for someone who works from home or who is at home a lot to take Bella into their care, and the team do not foresee Bella having a problem living with a gentle dog.

Francis

Age: One year

Francis is a one-year-old

Francis has been a 'wonderful' mother to her little kittens and is hoping to find a loving home once her milk is dried enough for neutering.

The one-year-old is playful, affectionate, and has a "beautiful nature".

Francis would be ideal for a family home, and doesn't mind other cats. The rescue centre believes she wouldn't mind gentle dogs and says they can perform a dog test once the cat is away from her kittens.

Reggie

Age: Five years, seven months

Reggie is a larger cat loking for some loving

Reggie is a larger lad who's extremely friendly, loves a cuddle, and is looking for someone to give him lots of love.

The five-kilo cat loves attention, but is also comfortable in his own company.

Shropshire Cat Rescue centre says Reggie would be suitable for a home with children - dependent on your child's compatibility with cats - but that he cannot live with other cats or dogs.

Due to previous stress and being overweight, Reggie has a special diet, and has previously had problems with cystitis. However, he has had no problems at the shelter.

The cat rescue centre will provide food to help the cat, but Reggie is also on a supplement called Cystophan that the cat rescue centre says it expects his new family to continue providing for his own benefit.

Daisy

Age: Four years

Daisy is a sweet mother and four-years-old

Daisy has done a great job at raising her kittens and is now ready for her new family and home.

The cat is a friendly girl who loves people.

Daisy would be a good family cat, but young children may be too much for her. Shropshire Cat Rescue centre says it would depend on your child's suitability with cats.

The four-year-old dislikes other cats and is not recommended to live with them. She has also not been dog tested, but can be upon request.

Smudge

Age: Five years

Sweet Smudge is five-years-old

Sweet Smudge is looking for someone to help her overcome her anxiety.

Shropshire Cat Rescue Centre says: "Smudge has a lot of feelings, but doesn't quite know what to do with them. She desperately wants to be a brave girl, and has grown from hiding under her castle to coming out to ask for fuss."

Smudge can get overwhelmed and is still learning how to communicate this with her carers. The cat rescue centre has found that holding out their hands for Smudge and letting her fuss herself the way she likes has helped to build her confidence.

She can also get anxious with eye contact, so volunteers at Shropshire Cat Rescue have learned to look at her face, rather than her eyes, that she much prefers.

The rescue centre suspects Smudge has experienced trauma in her short life so far. The cat had a 'very bad' experience with an 'aggressive' dog, and cannot be rehomed with dogs. Smudge also cannot be homed with other cats or children.

Chloe and Oscar

Ages: Four and nine years

Chloe and Oscar are looking for their forever home together

Despite their age difference, Chloe and Oscar are a bonded pair who are devoted to each other.

Oscar is said to be quite a nervous boy who needs some time and patience to help him build confidence. Meanwhile, Chloe is extremely confident, and loves everything and everyone.

The pair have lived with other cats before, and small dogs, but the rescue centre says that it may be best for Oscar's confidence if he could have 'more of a one-on-one home'.

Chloe and Oscar come as a pair

Chloe would be excellent in a family environment and with children. With the focus on her it would give Oscar time to come around on his own schedule. But, the rescue centre says that children would need to have experience with cats or be 'well behaved enough' to know when to leave Oscar to his own space, unless they are approached first.

Tabitha

Age: Two years (approximately)

Two-year-old Tabitha

Sweet Tabitha loves fuss and attention - that has made it difficult to get photos of her - and would be suitable for children.

Tabitha doesn't mind other cats and can be dog tested upon request.

She is missing an eye that appears to have been surgically removed whilst she was an unclaimed stray - the cat rescue centre says is likely due to an injury rather than an illness.

However, Tabitha's remaining eye is perfectly healthy.

​Mavis

Age: 18 months

Mavis is very friendly

Adorable mother Mavis is a friendly girl who has been an excellent mother and is now searching for her new family and own home.

She is said to get a little bit overwhelmed when there is too much activity, and is not suggested as suitable for a home with young children.

Mavis has had minimal issues with other cats and can live with them if she is introduced to them slowly.

She has also not been dog tested, but can be upon request.

Kitten Adoption

If you are interested in adopting a kitten, you can complete an application form to register your interest.

The cat rescue centre can then find what you're looking for and what is available at the time.

​Adopt a working cat

Shropshire Cat Rescue also offers the opportunity to adopt a 'working cat'.

Its website says: "Some cats are more independent than others and don’t do well in a typical family home. More often than not, these cats are referred to as 'working cats' and are rehomed to homes where they can live in a way that best suits them.

"Farms, garden centres, stables and rural homes with outbuildings are just some of the places ideal for working cats.

"Working cats normally require less maintenance than pet cats and generally only need food, water, warm and enclosed shelter, someone to keep an eye on them and a sufficiently large and enriched area for them to explore. They usually prefer to come and go as they please."