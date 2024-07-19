New 'Connection Garden' at a Shrewsbury yoga site for locals to enjoy

The garden in at Jenna Blair Yoga in Belle Vue, Shrewsbury has been named 'The Connection Garden' and was made possible by local volunteers' work, and an £825 grant from Veolia and Shropshire Council.

Owner and Founder of the yoga site, Jenna Blair

The grant has gone towards funding plants, pots, flower beds, a seating area, a bird table and bike racks. The transformed space features vibrant bee and bird-friendly plants, all with the aim of supporting local wildlife and adding colour to the space.

Herbs, fruit and vegetables have also taken root in the garden. The newly-formed outdoor area has recently featured as part of Belle Vue's open gardens that saw hundreds of visitors visit the site.

The garden is a peaceful place for visitors of the yoga site to enjoy before and after their classes, treatments or workshops.

The new 'Connection Garden' in Belle Vue, Shrewsbury

Owner of the wellbeing centre, Jenna Blair is grateful for the grant they received to create the garden space.

"We were delighted to receive the Veolia and Shropshire Council 'Envirogrant' to create 'The Connection Garden'. The community space also ' have been possible without our dedicated volunteers who kindly and generously donated their time.

"They've helped with planning and designing the space through to planting, weeding, watering, tending and much more.

A team of volunteers helped to transform the space and create the garden

"I'm so grateful to everyone for their contributions and we're all looking forward to seeing the garden continue to flourish and change with the seasons."