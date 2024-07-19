Man sought for alleged threats with a knife in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers said they are investigating an incident where a woman was threatened would like to speak to the man in the image, who may be able to help with enquiries.

Have you seen this man?

West Mercia Police said they received reports on Thursday July 11 that a woman was approached by a man on Abbey Foregate at around midday.

The man threatened the woman, before showing her what is believed to be a knife. He then left the scene and the woman was left uninjured.

A report was then made to police a week later saying that a man was seen with a knife in the public toilets on Butcher Row in the town centre on Sunday, July 14 at around 1.15pm.

The toilets in Butcher's Row

Sergeant Gary Lansdale, from Shrewsbury’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are really keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as we believe he may able to help officers investigating the two incidents, which are believed to be linked.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of either of the incidents, who may have seen anything that can help with our enquiries.”

If you recognise the man in the image please email PC Taylor on alasdair.taylor@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 208i of July 11, 2024.