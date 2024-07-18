Town centre CCTV consultation launched by council

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council is looking to make changes to how it operates CCTV in Shrewsbury, as part of a bid to save £334,000.

The cut is one of the measures being proposed as part of the council's bid to avoid financial disaster, as it tries to cut £62.5m from its budget this year.

The authority has issued a stark warning over the severity of the budget situation, saying the cuts are a matter of ensuring 'survival' for the council.

Currently Shrewsbury's CCTV is monitored 24/7, but it is the only town in Shropshire where the council funds that service.

The council has said the move to stop live monitoring will not affect the primary purpose of CCTV as a preventative measure, and as one for use as evidence in prosecutions.

The consultation on the proposals will run until September 4 and sets out a number of options.

A statement from the council said: "The council’s preferred option would retain 24/7 CCTV coverage but cease round the clock active monitoring of CCTV with staff prioritising out of hours emergency calls for key council services.

"Under the preferred option, police would still be able to acquire footage to help investigate crimes and some live monitoring would remain on a “best endeavours” basis as and when staff are not handling out of hours calls and active monitoring of specific events agreed with police such as Shrewsbury Town “derby” home match days, funded by partner grants.

"Currently, Shropshire Council wholly funds the costs to staff and run CCTV monitoring for Shrewsbury.

"In other towns in Shropshire, CCTV is run and funded by the town or parish council. These arrangements are a legacy of arrangements when Shropshire Council was formed in 2009.

"The council is also seeking £40,000 a year from partners for the cost to maintain the CCTV network, which to date has been met by Shropshire Council.

"Other options being consulted on include working with partners to develop CCTV volunteer monitoring, although this would be unlikely to provide a 24/7 monitoring service, while partners could also fund extra CCTV staff to provide more active monitoring capacity."

Councillor Robert Macey, cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “We face a very difficult financial situation, due to rising costs and the growing demand for our services particularly social care, which accounts for £4 in every £5 we spend.

“If we are to survive financially, we must review all non-statutory services we provide, such as CCTV monitoring and look at how we can do this more efficiently or in some cases stop altogether.

“Our preferred option would keep CCTV in Shrewsbury town centre and continue to support police investigations and the safety of residents and businesses while making a significant savings by altering how we monitor CCTV, helping us becoming financially sustainable.

“This is one of a number of very tough decisions that we do not want to make but we have to if we are to survive financially.”

The consultation is available at www.shropshire.gov.uk/cctvshrews.