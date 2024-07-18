Police officer from Shrewsbury sentenced for sexual assault during night out

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Liam Smith, aged 30 of Lancer Road, Shrewsbury, will also serve 140 hours of community service and pay £300 in compensation and £2000 in costs.

Smith, who served with West Mercia Police, was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday after being found guilty last month following three-days of deliberations by a jury.

The court heard how he assaulted the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, by sexually touching her over her clothing whilst off-duty and on a night out in Shrewsbury on 10 September 2022.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Richard Cooper, said: “I’m pleased that Smith has been held to account for his actions.”

“Any form of sexual assault is totally unacceptable, and as this case shows, we can and do take action against offenders regardless of who they are.

“I’d once again like to commend the victim for coming forward. I don’t underestimate the courage that this would have taken.

“We expect the highest standards of conduct from our officers, both on and off-duty, and when these standards are breached we act quickly. Smith was suspended as soon as the allegation came to light and resigned from the force on 3 December 2023.

“Despite having already resigned from the force he will face accelerated misconduct proceedings now criminal proceedings have concluded.”