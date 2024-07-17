Shot bird and cat needing surgery among hundreds of Shropshire animal cruelty cases this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The RSPCA fears "the worst could be yet to come" after receiving 387 reports up to the end of June.

While the number of cases in the county has decreased each year since 2020, new figures released by the charity reveal that there have already been 44,879 reports of cruelty towards animals so far this year across England and Wales up to the end of June.

This figure is more than two per cent higher than the 43,983 calls that were received during the same timeframe last year.

Over the last four years cases have gone down from 830 in 2020, to 818 in 2021, 802 in 2022 and 780 last year.

However, the RSPCA has warned that "the worst could be yet to come" this year, saying that during its busiest summer months last year, it received a report of animal cruelty - nationally - every five minutes.

Reports of intentional harm towards animals in England and Wales rose by 11 per cent last year compared to the previous year, and animal beating reports rose sharply by 17 per cent.

The animal welfare charity has launched its 'No Animal Deserves Cruelty' summer appeal after the rise in reports during summer months.

Karen Colman, who heads up the RSPCA welfare oversight team, said: "Sadly, animal cruelty reports are on the rise this year - and in Shropshire alone, we've seen 387 animal cruelty reports already this year.

"Reports of international harm towards animals and beatings also rose sharply across the country last summer - so we're preparing for a difficult period ahead.

"But, rescuing animals from cruelty, investigating harm caused to them, and acting to prevent animal abuse, is a job no other charity does. We'll always be here to pick up the pieces and show those animals the kindness and care they deserve."

The charity is hoping for support from people across the county to help make a difference for animals this year. Last summer, the RSPCA received 285 reports of cruelty each day and so far this year the rate of cruelty has risen.

"Summer is a really challenging time for us - and we're braced for another busy season on the frontline, but we cannot do this alone," added Karen.

"That's why our 'No Animal Deserves Cruelty' summer appeal seeks to tackle the rising and alarming levels of cruelty by raising vital funds to help those animals in desperate need - because every animal deserves kindness."

The RSPCA gives second chances to animals around the Uk, including 11-year-old cat Maggie from Shropshire.

11 year-old cat Maggie from Shropshire who was struggling with a growth on her mouth that required immediate surgery

The charity says that Maggie was struggling with a growth on her mouth that required immediate surgery. Staff at the RSPCA's Gonsal Farm in Shrewsbury then cared for the cat after she was taken into the charity's care, and saw her through the surgery and recovery before finding her a happy new home.

Alice Batchelor-Reynolds, Cattery Supervisor at RSPCA Gonsal Farm, said: "Despite Maggie's rough start, she recovered really well from surgery and her character shone through."

The charity also rescued a peacock in the county who was fatally wounded after being shot six times with an airgun. The bird was found with pellets lodged in its leg and several other areas after the shooting in the village of Hinstock near Market Drayton.

X-ray of the peacock who was shot by an airgun in Shropshire

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer, John Groarke attended the scene after the injured bird was found in a field on Hatton Road during January by a local resident.

The peacock was rushed to the Stapeley Grange Wildlife Hospital in Cheshire for treatment where x-rays revealed an airgun pellet had completely shattered the bird's left leg. Vets also found a further five bullets that had gone through the bird's body in several places, causing severe damage to muscles and tendons.

The charity says that the peacock was so severely injured the vet made the decision to put it to sleep on 'welfare grounds to prevent further suffering'.

"We were told that residents in this area had been keeping an eye on this beautiful bird for about eight years, and they were genuinely very upset to hear the shocking news," said John. "They loved to watch him fly into the fields near their properties and were very fond of his presence.

"The person who reported the peacock to us suspected he was badly injured as his foot looked twisted and he was unable to walk. It’s a senseless and appalling act of cruelty and very upsetting for people who have got so much enjoyment from watching this bird grace their neighbourhood."

The charity revealed that it treats between 50 and 70 animals that have been targeted with airguns at Stapeley Grange each year. Victims include swans, geese, ducks, birds of prey and pigeons, as well badgers, foxes and squirrels.