Shrewsbury school 'back where it should be' after 'impressive' Ofsted turnaround

Ofsted inspectors have judged Meole Brace School in Shrewsbury to be 'good' following a two-day inspection earlier this month.

Reacting to the glowing verdict, headteacher Alan Doust spoke of his pride at the efforts of pupils, staff, and the community in completing the turnaround.

He said: "This puts Meole Brace School back to where it should be, a great school at the heart of its community.

"We were determined to turn things around after the critical report last year. I am so proud of the pupils, staff and community, for this tremendous outcome.”

Inspectors concluded that the school is 'good' in all four categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

It means the overall rating for the school, which joined the TrustED Schools Group in 2022, is now 'good'.