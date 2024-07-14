Shropshire's most stylish places revealed - with one making it among UK's top 20

The medieval town, famous for its castle, was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 60 most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place in Shropshire was Oswestry, Church Stretton was third, Ironbridge was fourth and Ludlow was fifth.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a filming location.

Countless film and TV productions have been filmed in Shrewsbury including the ITV mini-series The Ipcress Files.