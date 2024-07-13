Double win for Shrewsbury college group in two national social care awards

Condover College (CCL) in Shrewsbury celebrated a fantastic week in late June as the organisation won awards at two celebrations of the social care sector.

The team had three finalists in the Stars of Social Care Awards in London, and four finalists in the National Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards in Birmingham.

Hosted by ITV’s This Morning’s Josie Gibson, the London awards culminated with the management team winning the Above and Beyond Team Award (Specialist Services).