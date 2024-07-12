National Grid apologises after more power cuts affect county residents

A low voltage incident was reported at 6am on Friday morning in the county town's Bayston Hill area and left 72 properties without power.

The same number of properties in the village experienced a power cut on Thursday, July 11.

National Grid confirmed that engineers were back on site to fix the problem and issued an apology.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm there has been a further outage in the SY3 area following repairs yesterday (July 11).

"We're sorry for the inconvenience this has caused customers and are working at pace to restore power to affected properties."

More than 100 properties in Telford and Church Stretton have also experienced power cuts.

135 properties in the TF4 area were affected by a low voltage incident while 116 properties in SY6 were affected by a high voltage incident.

Updates can be found at: https://powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk/