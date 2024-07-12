Magna-ificent – Village prepares for fun day and dog show, with special guests 'The Teddy Bear Ladies'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Upton Magna's Fun Day and Dog Show is back on Sunday, July 14, taking place at the Village Hall and surrounding field from noon to 5pm.

The event will feature children's races, a dog show – which is back for the first time since Covid, and the 'The Teddy Bear Ladies' – Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch.

The pair, who made their name on BBC's Repair Shop, will be opening the event, launching and signing copies of their first book 'Bartie Bristle', before reading excerpts at a teddy bears picnic in the afternoon.

They will also be given the honour of drawing the winners of the afternoon raffle.

As well as the appearance from the soft toy experts the event will feature children's games such as hook-a-duck, craft stalls, charity stalls, a host of food vans, performances from the Stiperstones Brass Band, 'have-a-go archery', the children's races, and the dog show.

The dog show returns for the first time since the pandemic with a number of categories.

As well as the traditional classic pedigree and handling classes there are a raft of novelty sections including the 'best fancy dress', and the 'best six legs' – judging the four-legged friend and its two-legged owner.

Ann Dalton, one of a number of people organising the event, said they were thrilled to be welcoming the Teddy Bear Ladies, and excited at the return of the dog show.

She said: "We were absolutely delighted because they really are a big draw and they are just so lovely, they really are such lovely people."

Ann said that all the funds raised by the event would be split between village church, school and hall charities.

She added that people were excited at the return of the dog show, and she was looking forward to seeing lots of entries.

Entry is free and for more information about the event visit the Facebook page.