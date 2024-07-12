Can you lift my curfew so I can watch the football on Sunday? Yes, says judge, but behave yourself

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury Crown Court judge Peter Barrie took pity on the football loving defendant after his barrister applied to lift his curfew and use of an electronic tag until 10pm on Sunday, July 14.

On that date England will take on Spain in the final match of the Euros with a kick off of 8pm.

The court did not discuss what would happen if the game goes on after 10pm for extra time and penalties.

The defendant cannot be named for legal reasons because he is facing a jury trial next year.

But Rosemary Proctor, defending, told judge Barrie on Thursday that she was applying to lift curfew for the England game.

Judge Barrie said he thought it was "not unreasonable" to allow him to the pub until 10pm. The pub was not named.

Caroline Hall, prosecuting, told the judge that the defendant has cautions against his name for "violence".

"But I will leave it as a matter for the court," she said.

Judge Barrie granted the request but warned the defendant not to drink too much.

"It is up to you to show that you can behave yourself," he said.