Dozens of properties hit by power cut in Shrewsbury

National Grid's website states that 72 properties in the Bayston Hill area of Shrewsbury were left without power.

The incident affecting the postcode area 'SY3' was first reported at 3.13pm.

Properties in Bayston Hill have been affected, picture via: National Grid

National Grid says the problem is a 'low voltage' incident and expects it to be resolved by 6.30pm.

The power outage comes after a huge power cut in 'SY5' saw more than 450 affected earlier in the day.

Updates can be found on National Grid's powercut website.