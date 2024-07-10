Watch as police raid Shrewsbury addresses and arrest two men on suspicion of money laundering

https://x.com/i/status/1811077582542016854

The warrants were carried out in connection with money laundering, West Mercia Police said.

Officers from the Economic Crime Unit (ECU) alongside officers and staff from other teams, have executed three simultaneous warrants at properties in Dove Close, Stapleton Road and a unit at Hereford Road in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.

Following a search of the properties, officers seized over £20,000 in cash. Mobile phones were recovered from all three addresses which will be analysed by our Digital Media Investigations (DMI) team.

Two men aged 40 and 20 have been arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs and money laundering as our investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Rachel O’Brien, Economic Crime Unit, said “The action from this morning is a result of months of robust work by detectives in the unit as part of the continued crackdown on suspected organised criminal finances.

“Illicit cash and assets that have been gained through criminality and are usually a catalyst for more serious crime and today’s activity is another positive step to disrupting financial crimes to make our three counties even safer places to live, work and visit.

“As always, we would ask that anyone with information or anyone with concerns to contact us. Intelligence from members of the public continuously help us with our on-going investigations.”

This warrant was supported by our Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT), Local Policing Priorities Team (LLPT).

Among the team was special constable 39869 who is the first female Special in West Mercia Police to be MOE (Method of Entry) trained.

The special constable

A spokesperson said: "She was avid to get her first entry boxed off. Forced entry wasn't required on this occasion so her search and seizure skills were put to use instead meaning the journey wasn't wasted and time taken to search the address was minimised. Maybe next time."