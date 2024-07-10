Three women avoid jail following 'sickening assault' on woman, have-a-go hero and dog

Joanne Harris, aged 23, of Castle Meadows, Pontesbury; Claire Farmer, aged 42 of Crewe Street, Shrewsbury; and Chloe Harris, aged 40, of Whitehouse Gardens, Shrewsbury, all admitted two charges of assault when they appeared before district judge Ian Barnes at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Joanne Harris also admitted one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal after it was heard that she tried to "strangle a dog".

Ms Sara Beddows, prosecuting, said the incident happened in Shrewsbury on April 8, when the three women set upon their female victim.