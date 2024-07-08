Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in wall in Shrewsbury
A trapped kitten was rescued by firefighters.
The crew was called out shortly before 10pm last night, to a property at Emscote in Shrewsbury.
An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that officers had rescued one kitten "from a confined space within corner wall cavity in ground floor kitchen."
The crew were finished at the scene by around 10.45pm.