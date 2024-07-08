Shropshire Star
Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in wall in Shrewsbury

A trapped kitten was rescued by firefighters.

The crew was called out shortly before 10pm last night, to a property at Emscote in Shrewsbury.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that officers had rescued one kitten "from a confined space within corner wall cavity in ground floor kitchen."

The crew were finished at the scene by around 10.45pm.

