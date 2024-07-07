Railway heritage trust offers thanks after donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust is celebrating after receiving a donation of £500 from the Wynn Foundation to help improve Abbey Station Visitor Centre.

The trustees of the charitable organisation that runs the Abbey Station Visitor Centre, based in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, said the grand will enable future improvements to be made so that visitors can enjoy the community venue.

Philip Davies, Chairman of the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust said: “The Wynn Foundation exists to support community needs and create opportunities for groups and individuals across Shropshire to prosper – and the trustees of the Abbey Station Visitor Centre are delighted to have been supported by them.

"We are thankful to the Wynn Foundation for selecting us for funding and their recognition of our aims and ambitions is very rewarding."

Helen Wynn of the Wynn Foundation commented: “The work of the trustees of Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust at the Abbey Station Visitor Centre is helpful to the community, with many social and charitable groups holding meetings at the premises.

"Townsfolk and tourists visit to discover the rich railway heritage of the local area, so we are delighted that our funding will help the future development of Abbey Station."