Man charged with rape in Shrewsbury – will appear in court on Monday

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said that the charge related to an incident in Shrewsbury over the weekend.

A spokesman for the force said: "John Harvey, 24, of Clive Barracks in Tern Hill has been charged with rape.

"The charge follows an incident at around 4.30am on Saturday morning in Shrewsbury.

"He has been remanded in custody to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 8."