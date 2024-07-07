Comedian Jason Manford's support helps boost family fundraiser

Baby George McLeod and his mum and dad Mark and Natalie are on a mission to cover the 1,084-mile distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats, raising money for Hope House children’s hospice, which supports George and his family.

Mark, George and Natalie.

A shout-out on social media and an anonymous donation from the television funnyman Manford have led to a flurry of late-night donations from ‘charity ninjas’ who have helped take the target over the original £1-a-mile target.

Mum and Dad Natalie and Mark said they were delighted with the support from Jason and his fans.

“We were so happy to hear from Jason Manford. He was so thoughtful, even waiting for a lull in the football to get maximum social coverage. Since sharing it, interest in our campaign has snowballed.

"We were overwhelmed by how many people that we’ve never met offered us a few pounds. These aren’t rich people and other celebrities, it’s ordinary people just giving what they can, which means such a lot to us,” said Mark.

“We have been sent tickets to see Jason when he visits Theatre Severn on tour in October, and are hoping he can meet George, too.”

Mark, George and Natalie meet the Hope House gorilla.

Team McLeod have been walking seven to eight miles a day, taking in sights and experiences of Shrewsbury, Shropshire, and further afield. They also hope to actually visit Land’s End.

They are making memories along the way, meeting other Hope House fundraisers and documenting their travels.

“Our original target was £1 per mile, but we’re now upping that to £3 a mile,” says Mark.

Baby George McLeod.

As well as raising money and awareness, George’s parents are creating precious memories enjoying trips to local attractions and visits to police and fire station.

George will also be guest of honour at Hope House fundraisers including the Cycle Challenge on August 11.

“Hope House has been an absolute lifeline for us so we want to raise as many money for them as possible to help other families to access the support, respite care and services that are so important to us,” said Mark. “The hospice is part of who we are now.”

Mark, George and Natalie.

Little George is set to finish the challenge on his first birthday on November 4.

He will cross the finish line at Hope House, near Oswestry, the children’s hospice which has supported him from the age of two months old.

George was born in November 2023 via emergency c-section.

A scan of his brain at six days old showed damage likely to lead to severe motor and cognitive impairments.

George can not feed, is partially blind and experiences seizures.

Managing his medical needs and pain relief is a round-the-clock job.

At two months old he was referred to Hope House children’s hospice, near Oswestry.

“Receiving a referral to Hope House was a moment of mixed emotions,” said Mark. “We were very grateful for the support but it was difficult to accept that we needed the help of a hospice.

“We had dreams of standing on the sideline of a football pitch or rugby pitch watching George playing and definitely not spending time at a children's hospice.

“Life is extremely difficult for us but more difficult for George. It breaks our hearts to see our baby boy in pain and feel hopeless as parents when we can't console him.

“Hope House provides us with a safe space where we can relax with no prejudice surrounded by people who understand. Respite breaks have also proved a lifeline.

“We have a holiday to Cornwall booked later in the year so we are hoping to get him to Land’s End in real life. We’ve had lots of kind offers to get involved with other events along the way, so we’re hoping people will follow us on Instagram to see where we’re up to.

“The online challenge also sends us virtual postcards that are earned along the way so we can learn about the UK. We would like to use George’s challenge to raise awareness and funds for the hospice. It will also offer us a lasting memory of a big challenge completed with George.”

People can support George’s Land’s End to John O’Groats virtual challenge at www.hopehouse.org.uk/news/georges-adventures

People can also follow George’s adventures on Instagram at george_mcleod_hie_3