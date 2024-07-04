Person cut free after vehicle crashes into roundabout in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened in Crowmere Road, Monkmoor. Another person was released from the vehicle before emergency crews arrived.

Paramedics and police officers were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 2.28pm on Thursday, July 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury.

"One vehicle in collision with roundabout. One person released from vehicle prior to the arrival of crews and one person released using Holmatro cutting equipment."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used cutters and spreaders to deal with the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.