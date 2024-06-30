Watch: 'I went to watch England and fans went on an emotional rollercoaster from despair to elation'

The Salopian Bar in Shrewsbury town centre was packed to the rafters once again for the last 16 clash against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen, Germany - despite it being a school night and in spite of three unconvincing displays in the group stage from one of the tournament's favourites.

Supporters in the popular Shrewsbury bar joined together to deliver a rousing chorus of God Save The King before proceedings got underway in Germany.

England fans celebrate

Things weren't going according to the script when Ivan Schranz's cool finish put the underdogs in front after 25 minutes.

Optimism turned to frustration in The Salopian, with fans bemoaning boss Gareth Southgate's tactics, team selection and even his very existence!

Even a dog was involved in the England celebrations

Some tried to remain calm and level-headed. Ian Richardson, from Bridgnorth, who was watching with pal Carl Harris, said: "He's done so much for England. You've got to keep supporting him.

"Everyone wants him out but being the manager isn't as easy as everyone thinks. But he needs to do something."