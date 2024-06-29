Two Shropshire coppers heading to the Alps for gruelling challenge to help charity that helped them

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police officers Tim Viner and Rich Edward are about to take on the challenge of a lifetime with Shropshire charity Climbing Out.

The pair will be taking on the Italian Haute Route in the Alps in July, a seven-day glaciated trek circumnavigating the Monte Rosa Massif, crossing from Switzerland into Italy and back again, and summiting several mountains that are over 4,000m.

The charity works with adults who have encountered a mental or physical trauma that has derailed their life, working to combine outdoor activities and mental wellbeing coaching to empower participants to take back control of their mindset and actions.

Both officers have been selected to take part in the charity’s second overseas expedition in its 14-year history after the charity help them transform their own lives.

Tim, who is based in Shrewsbury, attended a programme with the charity in October 2021 after experiencing significant mental health problems during the Covid lockdowns.

Tim Viner

Rich, who works in Newport, attended a programme in October 2022 after his involvement in a significantly traumatic incident at work alongside difficulties in his personal life.

Charity founder, Kelda Wood MBE, said: “We’re thrilled that Tim and Rich are joining us on the Alps expedition, which will be the next step in their recovery journey.

"Not only is this a gruelling challenge, but each participant is stepping up to make this trip happen – from sourcing sponsors to gathering the required kit, and lots of training in between.

Rich Edward

"By taking on this level of responsibility they are stretched out of their comfort zone and come to realise exactly what they’re capable of. It’s not a challenge about speed or distance, it’s about inspiring this group of people and those following their journey, with the knowledge that anything is possible.

"The whole group have put in months of hard work, and now it’s the final push before we embark on this exciting trip!”

Tim said: “I am confident that the trip to the Alps will be a huge adventure, offering Rich, myself, and the other team members an opportunity to climb mountains we have previously only dreamt of scaling.

"After attending our core programmes, we were both blown away by the work that Climbing Out do to support people, that I have worked tirelessly to become involved in any way I can.

"Rich and I are now ambassadors for the charity working in the local community as well as closely with West Mercia to ensure officers are aware of the charity and what they offer.

"We are extremely excited for what the trip holds for us as a group and can’t wait to get out there and immerse ourselves in the natural surroundings.

"I hope that the trip will offer us a good insight into ourselves on a deeper level whilst also allowing us to learn skills we can use in the future.

Rich added: “Trauma can have a huge impact upon individuals, and sometimes an indirect impact upon those closest to them. We hope this expedition will not only benefit us but will encourage others to seek help and support and see that recovery following trauma is possible.”

Tim raised funds for the charity trip by running up the Welsh three peaks, scaling almost 20,000 feet over 130 miles with only one hour's sleep along the way.

He has raised £1,615 so far. The fundraising page is available online at justgiving.com/page/tim-viner-1689666901516.

Rich has recently published a book of poetry which documents his own journey from trauma, through the difficulties of mental health and on towards recovery.

The book is dedicated to Climbing Out and all profits go back to the charity to help support others. The book is available on Amazon at amzn.eu/d/0hs5O96c.