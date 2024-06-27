Housing boss says more affordable homes are needed in the county

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

John Green, the chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association has delivered the message ahead of Rural Housing Week which starts on July 1, and highlights the importance of providing enough homes that people can afford to live in.

He argues that building more affordable housing in rural Shropshire can support jobs and have a hugely positive impact on the local economy.

Mr Green said Rural Housing Week was the perfect time to talk about housing need.

“The focus of this year’s Rural Housing Week is the vital importance of the next government being able to commit to a long-term plan for housing,” he said.

“According to research, a typical development of 10 affordable homes in a rural area will generate £1.4 million for the local economy, and support an average of 26 jobs.

“There is an urgent need for more rural housing in Shropshire to avoid forcing people away from their home town or village simply because they cannot afford to buy or rent a property.

“Like many rural areas, rental prices in Shropshire have sky-rocketed in recent years due to a lot of properties being used as holiday accommodation or AirBnB rentals.

“The availability of housing for local people, particularly young families, is diminishing year on year, which is why we are joining with other housing associations around the UK to call for a long-term strategy to tackle this urgent need.”

Shropshire Rural Housing Association manages more than 300 properties across the country, and is finalising the details for a new development in Chirbury, bringing 13 new affordable homes to the village.

The association is also undertaking a programme of improvements to heating systems in all of its properties, installing energy-efficient air source heat pumps to save tenants on their heating bills.