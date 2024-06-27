Enchanted ball date set for charity fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Secret Garden Ball will feature a band and disco as well as a three course meal for guests who will be dressed in their best dresses and black tie.

The event is being organised by Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and aims to raise money for the ongoing work of the charity across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

The ball committee has been hard at work ensuring the beautiful venue of Pimhill Barns will be transformed into a secret garden and guests will be left enchanted by their evening.

Chair of the committee and charity trustee Mandy Thorn MBE, last year’s High Sheriff of Shropshire, said it is sure to be a wonderful occasion.

She said: “We are thrilled to be putting together such a fantastic event to raise funds for Lingen Davies.

“We chose Pimhill Barns as the venue because it really is absolutely beautiful – it is not only a place for spectacular weddings but a wonderful location for a really special evening at the Secret Garden Ball.

“Pimhill is ideally situated just north of Shrewsbury, and we are hoping to attract guests from across Shropshire and Mid Wales for an enchanting evening of music and good food whilst helping to raise money for the fantastic work of our charity.

“As a black-tie event, it is a rare chance to get all dressed up for a great cause!”

Headline sponsor of the ball is home life safety firm Aico.

Laura Opechowska, Community Liaison at the Morda-based company, added: “Aico is proud to sponsor Lingen Davies’ Secret Garden Ball.

"We are dedicated to community well-being and excited to support such an important cause.

"Partnering with Lingen Davies helps us improve cancer care and bring hope to patients and their families.

“We are thankful for the chance to support such a caring organisation and look forward to an inspiring evening.”

Lingen Davies aims to improve the lives of anyone affected by cancer.

The charity has improved access to cancer treatment in the county through increased treatment options and staff at county hospitals and in the community, as well as funded projects such as skull caps to reduce hair loss during chemotherapy, free yoga and wellbeing sessions for people diagnosed with cancer and support for counselling and financial and legal advice - as well as many other projects.

This year the charity is celebrating its 45th anniversary and it is estimated that more than 100,000 people have had their cancer treatment and care improved as a direct impact of the work and appeals of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

The Secret Garden Ball will be held on August 31 at Pimhill Barns, Harmer Hill, Shrewsbury from 6.30pm.

Tickets cost £65 per person and include a sparkling drinks reception, three course meal, live auction and entertainment.

For more information or to buy tickets visit the website lingendavies.co.uk/secretgardenball.