Shropshire Conservatives comment after volunteer 'assaulted' while canvassing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It happened earlier today in Ford, with West Mercia Police confirming it was carrying out enquiries into the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called to West View in Ford at 10.20am this morning following a report of an assault. Enquiries are ongoing."

The canvasser, Shropshire Councillor Garry Burchett, had been out campaigning as part of efforts to get Daniel Kawczynski elected as MP for Shrewsbury.

Mike Davis, deputy chair of Shrewsbury Conservatives, said the volunteer was "fine, albeit a bit sore", but said he would not comment further while it is a police matter.

He said: "We have been made aware of an incident this morning in Ford where one of our volunteers was assaulted whilst canvassing.

"The matter is now being dealt with by the police, so it would not be suitable to comment any further at this point.

"I'm pleased to say the volunteer in question is fine, albeit a bit sore.

"I'd also like to thank the members of the public who came to their aid and remind all volunteers and candidates across the political spectrum to remain safe during the last week of canvassing."

Mr Kawczynski said that local Conservatives had voiced concerns about being targeted for their support during the campaign, saying he was worried that there is a 'social media narrative' of 'hatred towards the Conservative Party'.

He said: "People are frightened of putting 'vote Conservative' signs in their windows."

He added: "The Tories who have approached us say they want a sign but are too frightened to put it up."

Mr Kawczynski said that previous incidents had seen human excrement and petrol put through his office's letterbox in separate incidents.