Watch as Shropshire village WI celebrates 100 years

The Bicton and District WI was founded in 1924 and first met in the Four Crosses pub.

Over the years, the group, which merged with Oxon in 1995, has held numerous activities from traditional jam making in the 1940’s, an annual produce and craft show in the 1970’s and 80's and now the WI has walking groups and a supper club.

At the Severn Hospice Refresh restaurant on Sunday, members celebrated their centenary with an afternoon tea and unveiled a centenary tablecloth that was designed and embroidered by members,

There have been 19 presidents over those 100 years and there were five past presidents attending their centenary tea on Sunday.

As well as the current President Sara Johnson-Davies, Carol Buxton, Jessica Pannett, Tricia Jones, Janis Crake and Margaret Keighley were all in attendance.

Sara gave a welcome to everyone, Tricia gave the toast and Janis and Margaret cut the beautiful centenary cake made by Sara.

WI member Kandis Bailey said: “During the festivities the new centenary tablecloth was unveiled. It was designed and embroidered by members, with flags representing significant events through the decades.

“There were old photos and cuttings on display, many from the Shrewsbury Chronicle.

"As well as members, guests attended from other local WI’s. And of course there was a fantastic afternoon tea with prosecco.”