Progress on youth charity's new multi-million pound headquarters

SYA – All About Youth bid farewell to its old home in Upton Lane Shrewsbury with a leaving party in September, and demolition of the building started in November.

Since then work has proceeded to plan with no disruption to the important work of the charity in supporting young people across Shropshire.

The building project has been made possible thanks to a £1.5 million Youth Investment Fund grant, funded by the Government and delivered by Social Investment Business in partnership with National Youth Agency, Resonance, and the Key Fund.

PSG – a subsidiary of Shropshire Council – was commissioned as independent construction consultants to manage the project with Shrewsbury-based R1 Construction contracted to carry out the project.

Shropshire Council has also agreed to provide the charity with a 99-year lease for its new headquarters under the capital asset transfer scheme.

Claire Purcell, Community Engagement and Fundraising Manager at SYA, said: “The progress has been unbelievable and we are now counting down the days until we can officially open our brand new headquarters with a special party.

“Local mechanical, electrical and plumbing services firm Penguin MEP are now on-site carrying out electrical work on behalf of PSG and R1 Construction so things are really taking shape.

“We are so grateful to those three companies for their efforts during our rebuild and are also delighted to announce that Penguin MEP will be sponsoring the main entrance of our new HQ - which seems particularly fitting. Our intention has always been to have the various rooms and areas of the building sponsored.

“We are very grateful to Fiveways Insurance Group for sponsoring the training room, Morris & Co for sponsoring the social area, West Bromwich Building Society for sponsoring the chill-out area, and CQS Solutions for sponsoring the creative area.

“Our work continues unaffected during this period of transition, delivering on our commitment to running youth clubs, groups and projects for young people and support of voluntary groups - providing much-needed services and opportunities for children and young people across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.”

SYA – All About Youth was one of 43 youth services across England revealed last year by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and Social Investment Business to be awarded a grant to transform and level up opportunities for young people.

Some sponsorship opportunities are still available for the new building, and for more information, email claire.p@sya.org.uk