Farm plans new dog exercising field in bid to help protect business

A planning application that would see a field off Isle Lane, near Bicton near Shrewsbury, turned into a dog exercising field has been submitted.

The proposed field used to be part of a dairy farm, but according to the application, cows were last milked on the site in the mid-1980s.

Since then, it has been used as part of a livery yard for horses and is currently used for horse grazing.

Permission to build a car park, shelter, portaloo and necessary secure fencing has also been requested as part of the application.

The proposed site on Isle Lane. Photo: Google

Applicants, Mr and Mrs Tate, propose that the field will be open to customers from 7am to 8pm in the summer, with winter opening times restricted to daylight hours. No artificial lighting is proposed.

The field will be available to hire for one-hour slots, with no more than six dogs and five people permitted in the field at any one time.

A supporting statement with the application shows the owners hope the change will allow them to diversify and provide an additional job for the local community.

It reads: "The farm is an important local business and is seeking to diversify to help towards its long-term success and even out pressure from an ever-fluctuating agricultural market.

"The provision of a dog walking field will not only support the overall farm business financially but will also introduce a new community facility and secure some additional local employment for one person."

The full application is available to view on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 24/02208/FUL