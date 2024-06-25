Watch: Wheelchair user fuming as overgrown hedge 'uncut for two years' blocks pavement

The hedge on Ellesmere Road, in Greenfields, Shrewsbury, was said to be first reported to Shropshire Council by locals in 2022 and has been uploaded to the council's 'FixMyStreet' feed by several members of the community after recommendations to do so.

However, a resident has revealed that they were told by the council that the hedge belongs to a property developer who purchased the land that it sits on.

Marcus Watkin lives on Rowan Close - situated off Juniper Road that connects to Ellesmere Road - and is a wheelchair user after being involved in a motorcycle crash more than 22 years ago, suffering a spinal injury and leaving him unable to walk.

The resident has faced problems travelling along Ellesmere Road due to the overgrown hedge, and has voiced his concerns online via local Facebook groups and on 'X' - formerly known as Twitter.