Shropshire's like 'East and West Berlin' as former Shrewsbury MP criticises Tory colleagues in the region over A&E plans

Shrewsbury candidate Daniel Kawczynski told the BBC that former fellow Conservative MPs Mark Pritchard (Wrekin) and Lucy Allen (Telford) both tried to hamper the plans.

The 'Future Fit' plans affect Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford – both managed by Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

Under the plans RSH will become home to the county's only 24-hour A&E, along with consultant-led women and children's services – which will relocate from PRH.

However, the plans, which only received planning permission earlier this year, have taken seven years to get to this stage despite funding being granted in 2017.

Speaking to BBC Radio, Mr Kawczynski said on Tuesday he and fellow Tory MP Philip Dunne secured the funding for the proposals seven years ago and have been hampered ever since

He told the programme: “The two Conservative MPs for Telford and Wrekin refused to understand the interdependence.

“I believe that they, in conjunction with Shaun Davies (Telford & Wrekin Council Leader) have done everything conceivable in order to prevent these changes from happening, yes.”

He continued: “We secured the funding seven years ago There is this tug of war. Every other county understands we are interdependent with each other. Here in Shropshire it is like East and West Berlin.”

Mr Pritchard, who is the Conservative candidate for Wrekin, and Ms Allen who has stepped down and is now backing Reform, have been approached for comment.