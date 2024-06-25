'Expect delays' Temporary traffic lights on scene for next phase of Shrewsbury gyratory roadworks

Temporary traffic lights are set to be installed at the Howard Street junction with Castle Foregate and are set to be manually controlled during the project.

Phase one of the work will see the closure of the left-hand lane on Castle Foregate to the front of the station.

The ‘station quarter’ work – being carried out by local company McPhillips Ltd on behalf of Shropshire Council – is externally funded. It will be carried out in eight phases and is set to be completed by summer 2025.