Judge makes decision on what will happen to Shrewsbury drug dealers' £75,000 ill-gotten gains

Lucas Bethell and Mackenzie Roughley were locked up for six years when they appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court last September.

It came after police found thousands of pounds in cash, and a mix of class A and class B drugs, including cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy, at the Shrewsbury homes of both men during raids on April 28 last year.

During raids in Crowmere Green and North Street, where Bethell and Roughley lived respectively, police found large amounts of bagged-up drugs and cash.

In total, £72,916 in cash and drugs weighing just under 890g, with a value of up to £120,000, were seized from the two addresses.