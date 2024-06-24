Fire crews tackle car fire at Shrewsbury supermarket
Firefighters were called to reports of a car fire at a supermarket this afternoon.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.38pm reporting a car fire in Shrewsbury.
One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the Asda store off Old Potts Way.
Oil was reported to have caused smoke within the engine compartment and the vehicle was made electrically safe by firefighters.
Crews were finished at the scene by 4.08pm.