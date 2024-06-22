Motorcyclist killed in crash near busy Shrewsbury island - driver arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A black KTM 1290 Superduke motorbike and a silver Ford Focus collided on the B4380 Emstrey Bank, towards Atcham, at around 5.12pm on Friday, West Mercia Police said.

The force is now appealing for witnesses to the crash, near Salop Leisure and the Emstrey island connecting the B4380 with Shrewsbury and the A5.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who was near the scene, particularly anyone who noticed a red Ford Mustang around the time or leading up to the incident," a spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, the rider of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"A man in his 30s has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

"We are also keen to identify the driver of a grey VW Transporter that was directly behind the red Mustang at the traffic lights on the roundabout before heading down the B4380 towards Atcham."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage of it is asked to contact PC Mark Hobden on 07870 219721 or email mark.hobden@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 352i of June 21.

The incident follows the death of a 19-year-old motorcyclist in a crash on Wednesday night on the A528 at Harmer Hill.