Shrewsbury candidates to be quizzed at hustings

The hustings will be taking place at Trinity Church in Meole Brace from 7pm on Monday.

Doors for the event open at 6.20pm.

The Meeting will be live streamed on the Trinity Churches website and questions can be submitted in advance.

Organisers have said they anticipate a number of questions on a variety of subjects, including Shropshire Council’s financial situation, the cost of living crisis, housing in Shrewsbury and Shropshire, business in the town, local health services, river pollution, flooding, the climate emergency, potholes, bus services, education, free school meals, active travel, the North West Relief Road, and traffic issues in Meole.

People can watch the stream of the event, or submit questions ahead of the evening by visiting https://trinitychurches.org/hustings/