Road closed after crash involving motorbike and car

The incident took place on the B4380 at Emstrey Bank, near to the Salop Leisure site, according to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Drivers have reported that the B4380 has been sealed off by police as a result of the crash.

The police and the fire service are at the scene of the incident, which is on the road that approaches the Emstrey Island – one of the busiest roundabouts in the county.

The fire service said they had been called to the scene at around 5.23pm and had sent two crews to help.