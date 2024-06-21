Major roadworks set to hit Shrewsbury town centre from Monday – drivers urged to plan other routes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 'station quarter' work is being carried out as part of Shropshire Council's plans to "enhance and improve" the area at the front of Shrewsbury Railway Station.

Drivers have been warned to look for alternative routes if possible, with delays expected.

The initial work will see one of the lanes on Castle Foregate, in front of the station, closed off.

The area includes the gyratory next to Shrewsbury railway station, connecting Castle Gates – the A5191, Chester Street – the A528, Smithfield Road – the A458, and Cross Street – A528, along with areas to the north and south.

Shropshire Council said the work is being carried out by local company McPhillips, and will be completed in eight phases – with expected completion in summer next year.

Phase one includes work on Castle Foregate and Howard Street, and will see the closure of the left-hand lane on Castle Foregate to the front of the station.

The second phase of work will then begin at the start of September 2024, with phases three to eight carried out in early 2025.

An artist's impression of how the completed work will look.

What is being done to minimise delays as roadworks begin around Shrewsbury Railway Station?

The council said that a number of measures are being put in place to minimise delays and aid traffic movement.

They include temporary traffic lights at the Howard Street junction from Tuesday, June 25 – with the permanent lights switched off.

The council says that if needed the temporary lights can be manually controlled.

Some traffic islands on Chester Street and Smithfield Road will be removed and signs will be placed around the town warning about the roadworks.

An ‘access for residents and businesses only’ sign for Beacall’s Lane will be place at its junction with New Park Road.

The authority said its officers are also in regular contact with the companies to help minimise disruption during the work.

Shrewsbury Railway Station.

Matt Johnson, executive manager – strategic projects, with Shropshire Council, said: “This project will see improvements around the station gyratory area which will greatly enhance the area, improve accessibility, and ease movement for people travelling through the area – whatever their mode of travel.

“There is likely to be disruption to road users while this work is carried out and we thank people for their patience and understanding while work is carried out.

“The town centre will very much be open for business during the work and we encourage people to continue visiting the town, but to consider using alternative routes if they can, or to use alternative modes of travel – including walking, cycling, public transport and park and ride.”

The second phase of work will begin at the start of September 2024, and will see the right-hand lane closed on Castle Foregate.

Working hours will be 7am to 6pm, with some night-time operations later in the programme of work.

For more information visit the council's dedicated webpage.