Hundreds of Shropshire children get crucial safety advice

Last week, the Shrewsbury and Oswestry Crucial Crew saw over 1,500 year six students from more than 40 schools attend the two week-long event at the Flaxmill Maltings in the county town.

Meanwhile, a similar number of schools are taking part at the The Bridgnorth and South Shropshire Crucial Crew at Bridgnorth Rugby Club this week.

Coleham pupils Ralph Turner, 10, learning about alcohol addiction from former Mayor Jane Mackenzie who had a daughter who died of addiction

The events teach children social awareness and provide safety training as a means of teaching them essential life skills and have been running for more than 25 years each with tens of thousands of children having attended over the years.

More than 100 volunteers attended each Crucial Crew event and subjects and organisations that have been giving workshops range from West Mercia Police who have been holding talks on antisocial behaviour, exploitation and road safety, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service on fire safety, NFU Mutual on farm safety and the National Grid who have been warning of the dangers of electricity.

Shrewsbury and Oswestry Crucial Crew said: “2024 is now complete. Over 1500 year six students and their teachers attended. We would like to extend our thanks to the Flaxmill Maltings for their hospitality, also our VIP visitors. Over 100 unpaid volunteers and of course our professional partners who delivered key safety information.”

Chris Aked from the Bridgnorth and South Shropshire Crucial Crew said they had 860 pupils over the week.

He said: “It is in a great new venue and it is a very interactive event so we are not just talking to the children. We get great support from the local community and organisations such as the police and fire service.

“Workshops are always topical, so they vary from year to year, with a mix of core and topical workshops.

“This year we have had pupils form Bridgnorth Endowed School to come and do a play on the dangers of bullying as that is a growing issue, particularly online bullying.”