Little Greenfields Preschool CIC has been based at Greenfields Methodist Church since the early 1970s.

But in April, the church said it would be closing as the building had become "too much" for the congregation of just 14.

That means the preschool, which has around 32 children on its books, will soon need a new home. The church is expected to go up for sale in July 2025.

The preschool's director, Sarah Lee, said the news of the closure came as a "mix of shock, sadness and a deep concern" to staff and parents.

"It's not just the preschool," she said. "Brownies and Guides use the church, yoga classes too. People are worried about what will be lost.

"The community is left with the uncertainty of what will happen to Greenfields Church, Little Greenfields Preschool and all the other groups that have served the community for years."

Sarah said she is working to secure a future for the preschool and is hoping to work with local community organisations to find a way forward.

Those who are able to help provide a home for the preschool are encouraged to email littlegreenfields@icloud.com.