Shrewsbury MP candidates saddle up for bike ride as race to the finish in General Election approaches

Lib Dem candidate Alex Wagner and Labour's Julia Buckley joined in with the "Kidical Mass" ride through Shrewsbury town centre.

It was timed to coincide with Bike Week, the UK’s biggest event to raise awareness for cycling, as well as Shrewsbury Town Council’s Big Green Week.

Candidates to become Shrewsbury MP Alex Wagner (Lib Dem) and Julia Buckley (Labour) took part in the bike ride

Alice Reynolds, one of the Kidical Mass organisers, said: "It was great to see some of the town’s general election candidates getting on their bikes for Shrewsbury’s fourth Kidical Mass ride. They got to see how much joy families and children get when they are able to cycle safely on our streets.

"The big smiles on the children’s faces say it all. I hope the next MP for Shrewsbury prioritises making our roads safer for young people and families to cycle. It’s a low-cost, quick, and simple way to reduce traffic congestion in the town."

Mrs Buckley, who YouGov predicted is "likely" to win the Shrewsbury seat in a recent poll, said: "I’m delighted to be joining this month’s Kidical Mass bike ride, and to be able to show support for safer spaces for our children to cycle through the town.

"A huge thank you to the organisers for their regular efforts in coordinating what has become one of the biggest rides in the country!

"On a personal level, I’m struggling to persuade my own son, who has SEN, that he should join me. At 11 he still lacks balance and confidence on roads and in urban spaces, despite passing half of his bike-ability training.

"When I joined a 'cycling4all' session recently it inspired me to see how cycling can be made accessible for everyone with the right approach. I will keep talking to, and practising with my own son, so that one day he will join me too. Maybe if he watches the event he will be tempted!"

Mr Wagner added: "It was great to see the enthusiasm of so many to provide young people with the opportunity to travel safely by bike in our town.

"It’s important to recognise the importance of issues affecting those too young to vote in the General Election. I support measures to improve accessibility around Shrewsbury whether that’s cycling, walking or by public transport."

More Kidical Mass bike rides are planned for Shrewsbury in July, August, and September on the third Sunday of every month.