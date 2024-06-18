Firefighters left scratching heads after being called out to mystery 'scorch marks' on roof
Firefighters were left scratching their heads after being called to a report of 'scorch marks' on the roof of a property.
The Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service crews were scrambled to an urgent call in Longden Road, Shrewsbury, at about 5.30pm on Tuesday.
One engine was sent from the town's fire station with a short extension ladder and a thermal camera.
But after a good half an hour and a 'thorough investigation' they said nothing was found.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Reports of scorch marks on roof of property.
"Thorough investigation carried out by crew, nothing found."