Firefighters left scratching heads after being called out to mystery 'scorch marks' on roof

The Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service crews were scrambled to an urgent call in Longden Road, Shrewsbury, at about 5.30pm on Tuesday.

One engine was sent from the town's fire station with a short extension ladder and a thermal camera.

But after a good half an hour and a 'thorough investigation' they said nothing was found.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Reports of scorch marks on roof of property.

"Thorough investigation carried out by crew, nothing found."