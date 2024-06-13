Suicidal woman prosecuted for kicking paramedic when she tried to jump into river in Shrewsbury

The woman, who the Shropshire Star is not naming, had been trying to jump off a bridge in Shrewsbury, leading to West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service being called to the scene at 4.40am on February 2 this year.

Several days later the woman from Shrewsbury was rescued from the water, Telford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

The woman pleaded guilty to an assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Mrs Kate Price, prosecuting, read a statement provided by the paramedic. It described how the teenager was held back and was "very distressed". She had been behaving "erratically" in the front of the ambulance.

"She was held back from the railing and kicked out at ambulance staff," said Mrs Price.