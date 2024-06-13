Man makes court appearance charged with burglary and theft in Shrewsbury
A 37-year-old man has appeared in court charged following a distraction burglary in Shrewsbury.
By David Tooley
Daniel West of Fleming Gardens in Nottingham was charged with residential burglary of a home in the town June 8.
He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday
West has been charged with burglary dwelling and the theft of cash to the value of £200-£400. He did not enter a plea.
West was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on July 10, 2024.