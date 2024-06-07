Watch as Lingen Davies cancer charity celebrates 45th anniversary and launches fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Lingen Davies team was at the Square to help people find out about the organisation, who it helps, what services are on offer for cancer patients, as well as find out about volunteering, taking part in events, and fundraising.

Charity staff, trustees, volunteers and supporters were joined on Wednesday by Brian Welti the High Sheriff of Shropshire, and the charity's Patron Lady Jane Heber-Percy, to mark the special occasion.

Naomi Atkin, chief executive of Lingen Davies, said: "We're delighted to be able to take the Lingen Davies LiveLife Cancer Awareness van out into our community to celebrate this milestone with our supporters.

"This morning we were honoured to be joined by the High Sheriff of Shropshire, our Patron Lady Jane Heber-Percy, and a number of our trustees, corporate partners, volunteers and supporters.

"We celebrated the achievements of so many who have given their time, fundraising support, and dedication to Lingen Davies over the last 45 years."

She added that the charity continues to "strive to make a positive difference to those impacted by cancer, as well as working to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of cancer in the local community.

"We cannot eradicate cancer but together we can work to make a big difference to those impacted by it. We have lots of different ways people can give us their support and I look forward to meeting more of our community soon."

The charity was launched in 1979 to bring cancer services to Shropshire. Since then it has gone on to have positively impacted more than 100,000 people going through cancer treatment at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital's Lingen Davies Cancer Centre.

Three roadshows were organised to mark the occasion, Wednesday in Shrewsbury, Powis Castle on Friday, June 7, and Southwater Telford, on June 15.

The charity is running a 45th celebration fundraising campaign for people to get creative and help raise £45,000 in celebration of the anniversary.

For more information visit the charity website.