Watch: Shrewsbury opens 80th D-Day anniversary commemorations with moving proclamation

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On this day, 80 years ago, more than 150,000 allied troops invaded Normandy.

Around 4,414 allied troops lost their lives in what became the largest seaborne invasion in history, which marked a turning point in the Second World War.

Commemoration events began early in Shrewsbury with a D-Day proclamation read by town crier, Martin Wood, on Pride Hill.

"Good people of Shrewsbury, today we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings that united brave service personnel from air, sea and land forces.

At 8am on Pride Hill, Shrewsbury, Town Crier Martin Wood starts the commemorations by joining town criers from around the world to read the proclamation

"By the days end over 150,000 allied troops had stormed the now famous Gold, Juno, Sword, Utah and Omaha beaches to achieve a toe-hold in France.

"In the weeks that followed, the allies fought bitterly against the determined foe, from the unforgiving countryside of Normandy to the liberation of Paris two months later.

"Ee should all remember and never forget the sacrifice and courage of all those involved, including all those families who were left behind.

"Today we use this commemoration to pay our tribute to those who gave so much to secure the freedom we all enjoy today. God save the King."

Later today, D-Day beacons are being lit across the UK at the same time. Beacons will be in place and lit at 9.15pm at St Nicholas Church in Newport, St Mary's in Market Drayton, Wenlock Priory in Much Wenlock, Ludlow Castle, Wem Recreation Grounds, Selattyn and Pan Pudding Hill in Bridgnorth. Southwater One in Telford town centre will also be illuminated.

Cathedrals and churches across the country are also being encouraged to ring their bells at 6.30pm.