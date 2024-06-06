'I have to treat him as someone in denial about his sexual interest in children' – judge says as he spares offender jail

Paul Hendrie, 46, of Amber Hill, Shrewsbury, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children.

The charges related to possession of five category A images ­– the most serious kind, four category B images, and five category C images.

Robert Edwards, prosecuting, said police had raided Hendrie's home on October 24 last year.

The court was told that the warrant was obtained as a result of intelligence about the viewing of indecent images on the internet.

Mr Edwards said that a mobile telephone and laptop had been seized, despite Hendrie not being present when the search took place.

A forensic examination of the devices by the police revealed a number of indecent images of children on the phone.