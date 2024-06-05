Ambulance and fire crews called to three-car crash at one of Shropshire's busiest roundabouts
Emergency services have been dealing with a three-car crash at one of the county's busiest roundabouts.
The incident took place at the Dobbies Roundabout on the A5 in Shrewsbury at around 6.35pm.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, which dispatched one crew to the scene, said that no one was trapped, but that casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service.
West Mercia Police was also in attendance at the incident.